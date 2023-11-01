Asteroid that doomed the dinosaurs halted a key process for life on Earth, scientists say

Previous research suggested that sulfur released during the impact, which left the 112-mile-wide (180-kilometer-wide) Chicxulub crater, and soot from wildfires triggered a global winter, and temperatures plunged.

“Photosynthesis shutting down for almost two years after impact caused severe challenges (for life),” said lead study author and planetary scientist Cem Berk Senel, a postdoctoral researcher at the Royal Observatory of Belgium. “It collapsed the food web, creating a chain reaction of extinctions.”To reach their findings, scientists developed a new computer model to simulate the global climate after the asteroid strike.

The sample from the site analyzed for the new study contained silicate dust particles that were thrust into the atmosphere in a plume of ejecta before returning to Earth. “Within a few weeks, months (of the impact), the planet underwent a global shutdown in photosynthesis, which continued for almost two years during which photosynthesis is completely gone,” Senel added. “Then it starts getting back to recovery after these two years. … Within three to four years, it reaches a complete recovery.

“The main takeaway from this paper is that it provides more precise constraints on the composition, properties, and duration of the fine dust component ejected from the impact site, which contributed to the global darkness during the impact winter,” said Chiarenza, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Vigo in Spain. He was not involved in the study.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: WATCH: Yllana Marie Aduana’s introduction video for Miss Earth 2023Yllana is competing in hopes of winning the Philippines' fifth Miss Earth crown

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: “Without prayer, war will come upon every corner of the earth”SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Earth Run PH 2023 a success: organizersSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: China's Shenzhou-16 crew returns to earthThree Chinese astronauts safely returned to Earth on Tuesday after five months in orbit at the country's space station, state media reported.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: 3 Chinese astros safely return to Earth after ‘successful’ missionDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Belmonte named 2023 Champion of the EarthQuezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has been named 2023 Champion of the Earth by the United Nations Environment Program for initiating innovative solutions that aim to protect the environment and prevent climate crisis.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕