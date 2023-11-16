Asian Vaccine Conference and Philippine National Immunization Conference Highlight Importance of Vaccines

In a concerted effort to underscore the vital importance of vaccines for individuals of all ages and mobilize champions for immunization, a dynamic back-to-back event, namely the annual Asian Vaccine Conference (9th ASVAC) and the Philippine National Immunization Conference (24th PNIC) takes place in Cebu City gather local and international healthcare professionals, policymakers, healthcare providers, economists, and diverse medical organizations.

Vaccines stand as indispensable tools in the realm of public health, effectively preventing a wide range of infectious diseases. These conferences aim to disseminate crucial knowledge that can significantly reduce the incidence and impact of vaccine-preventable illnesses

