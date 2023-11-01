Asian stocks advance ahead of Fed action, yen falls on official’s warning

The Fed is widely expected to keep borrowing costs on hold, with observers saying there is growing optimism that it has run its course after more than a year of hikes that have helped bring inflation down.

“The Fed is done, not just for this meeting, but for the cycle and the next move will be a rate cut,” said Saxo Asia Pacific’s Charu Chanana in a commentary. Hopes the Fed has finished hiking helped Wall Street, with all three main indexes rising for a second straight day.London opened higher, as did Paris and Frankfurt.

Officials announced a minor change to its yield curve control program, which allows bonds to rise and fall within a certain band, though there had been talk it would widen that band.

