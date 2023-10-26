Asian Para Games: PH reaps back-to-back gold medals in chess

Menandro Redor started the Philippines' gold harvest in chess in the men's individual standard VI-B2 event.

Cheyzer Mendoza dominated the women's individual standard PI to get the back-to-back gold for the country. Redor, Darry Bernardo, and Arman Subaste then delivered the third gold in chess after winning the men's team standard VI-B2.

Meanwhile, Arena Grand Master Henry Roger Lopez, FIDE Master Sander Severino, and Jasper Rom clinched the silver medal in the men's team standard PI event. Lopez also placed second overall in the individual standard PI after defeating Sundui Sonom of Mongolia, while Severino ranked third in the same event after facing Indonesia's Tirto. headtopics.com

Mendoza, Cheryl Angot, and Jean-lee Nacita also bagged the bronze medal in the women's team standard PI.The current total medal count for the country is four gold, three silver, and four bronze.

