Asian Para Games medalists set to receive cash incentives

Having won three golds in chess, one from individual and two from team events, Menandro Redor, the most bemedalled Filipino athlete in Hangzhou, is set to receive a total of P1.5 million.Menandro and the entire Philippine chess team racked up eight gold medals to banner the country's 10-gold haul and 29-medal overall production, good for a ninth place finish.The other two gold medals came from Paralympians Ernie Gawilan and Jerrold Mangliwan.

