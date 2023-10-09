Asian markets fall as traders await Chinese moves

Most Asian markets fell Friday following a broadly healthy week, with traders hoping for fresh Chinese moves to help the country's troubled property sector after officials called on banks to provide support. Wall Street was closed for the Thanksgiving break, meaning investors were given few catalysts to drive buying, while oil was in focus after OPEC's decision to delay a key meeting sent prices sliding.

Equities have rallied in recent weeks on optimism the Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates again in this cycle as inflation heads south and the economy shows signs of easing without causing recession worries. And while minutes from the bank's most recent policy meeting echoed warnings from decision-makers that borrowing costs will likely stay elevated for some time, there is hope that they will cut in 202





