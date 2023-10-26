Asian harm reduction forum, pioneer in global health equity and saving lives

3-day forecastTHU30ÃƒÆ’Ã†â€™ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã…Â¡ÃƒÆ’Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â°C 31ÃƒÆ’Ã†â€™ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã…Â¡ÃƒÆ’Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â°C

3-day forecastTHU30ÃƒÆ’Ã†â€™ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã…Â¡ÃƒÆ’Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â°C 31ÃƒÆ’Ã†â€™ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã…Â¡ÃƒÆ’Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â°C

Organizers await Asian Aquatics' response on postponement of Asian Age Group swim tiltThe Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PA) clarified that the postponement for the hosting of the 11th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships has not yet been confirmed Read more ⮕

Charles Dantes, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News Read more ⮕

Finance market leaders unite at the Oradian Customer Summit in ManilaAt the recent Oradian Customer Summit in Manila, Oradian welcomed some pioneers powered by its advanced core banking system. Some of these institutions are leaders on the fintech stage, while others used Oradian’s advanced technology to digitalize their operations and become growth leaders in their markets. Read more ⮕

IN PHOTOS: 2023 Manila FAME’s Katha Awards winnersSee this year’s showcase of Filipino design excellence in the home, fashion, and lifestyle industries Read more ⮕

Brent Faiyaz to bring 'Wasteland' tour to ManilaAmerican R&B singer Brent Faiyaz is coming to Manila on February 1, 2024 as part of his It’s A Wasteland Tour in Asia. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Tension breaks out in land dispute in New ManilaWATCH: Tension breaks out in land dispute in New Manila Read more ⮕