Asian harm reduction forum, pioneer in global health equity and saving lives

Philippines Headlines
Organizers await Asian Aquatics' response on postponement of Asian Age Group swim tiltThe Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PA) clarified that the postponement for the hosting of the 11th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships has not yet been confirmed Read more ⮕
Finance market leaders unite at the Oradian Customer Summit in ManilaAt the recent Oradian Customer Summit in Manila, Oradian welcomed some pioneers powered by its advanced core banking system. Some of these institutions are leaders on the fintech stage, while others used Oradian’s advanced technology to digitalize their operations and become growth leaders in their markets. Read more ⮕