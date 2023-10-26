Asia-Pacific firms exploring potential of nuclear energy

During the ABAC Nuclear Energy Transition Roundtable, Sabin Aboitiz, Vice Chair of the ABAC Sustainable Growth Working Group and President and CEO of Aboitiz Group, underscored the significance of a nuclear energy roadmap that could lead to innovative projects in the near future.

“We aim to craft tangible outcomes that are both actionable and visionary. The output of today’s discourse will be inputs to a proposed nuclear energy cooperation framework. This will not only reflect the shared intellect and aspirations of this working group but will serve as a precursor to a more ambitious undertaking—envisioning a nuclear energy roadmap that could culminate into a groundbreaking project in the near future,” he said.

She highlighted the role ABAC plays in leveraging the expertise of leaders from various economies to bring invaluable insights to the table. De Silva cited the example of Ontario, where 92 percent of electricity is generated from zero-carbon sources, with nuclear energy accounting for nearly 60 percent of this clean energy production. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Raphael Lotilla said it is important to adopt technological advancements in clean and alternative energy sources to enhance energy security, stability, reliability, and affordability in the Philippines.

