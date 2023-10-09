Asia-Pacific Climate Week Concludes with Call for Active Participation in COP28 Negotiations

This year’s Asia-Pacific Climate Week concluded after five days of discussion on the region’s climate priorities. The United Nations urged participants to play an active role in the upcoming COP28 negotiations. Around 3,000 participants gathered in Johor Bahru to deliberate on solutions to the climate crisis and align the region’s priorities ahead of the COP28 climate talks in Dubai.

Delegates were called to actively participate in the global stocktake assessing the world’s progress toward limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius





Read more: PHİLSTARNEWS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHİLSTARNEWS: Asia Pacific Climate Week 2023: Enhancing Cooperation and Discussing Climate Solutions in the RegionGovernment leaders, businesses, and civil society organizations gather in Johor Bahru to enhance cooperation and discuss climate solutions in Asia and the Pacific. The region is vulnerable to climate change impacts such as rising sea levels and extreme weather events. The Asia Pacific Climate Week 2023 aims to promote regional collaboration and global solidarity in addressing these challenges.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Doctors Without Borders: The climate crisis is a health crisis, especially in Asia PacificA broader look at today’s business

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: PH is Asia Pacific’s Best Dive Destination in 2023 Travel Weekly Asia AwardsThis award comes just after the readers of luxury lifestyle and travel magazine Condé Nast hailed Boracay, Palawan, and Siargao among the best islands in Asia for 2023

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Macron in Bangladesh to 'consolidate' France's Asia-Pacific pushDHAKA, Bangladesh -- President Emmanuel Macron was in Bangladesh on Monday in a bid to 'consolidate' France's Asia-Pacific strategy and counterbalance a 'new imperialism' in a region where China's influence is increasingly being extended.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Newport World Resorts’ Hakan Dagtas inducted into Asia-Pacific integrated resorts industry hall of honorRenowned industry leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region gathered at the country’s premier lifestyle and entertainment destination for the inaugural IAG Academy Summit. Founded by Inside Asian Gaming, the IAG Academy advances professionalism and education within the land-based Integrated Resort (IR) industry. The multi-day summit held at Newport World Resorts…

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: PH is 13th in Asia-Pacific, 60th in world in talent ranking for 2023THE Philippines is the 1th Asia-Pacific (APAC) nation in the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) World Talent Ranking (WTR) for 2023, which was released on Thursday.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »