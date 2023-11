31, 2023, China accused the Philippines of trespassing in Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal.People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Senior Col. Tian Junli, the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command spokesman, said China's naval and air forces 'tracked, monitored, warned and restricted' the Philippine Navy's BRP Conrado Yap (PS-39).

