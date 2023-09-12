ASEAN Defense Ministers Call for Ceasefire in Gaza and Solution to Myanmar Crisis

Defense ministers in ASEAN called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a durable solution to the crisis in Myanmar during the opening of a regional meeting in Jakarta. Defense ministers from the Asian bloc are attending the 2-day meeting alongside key players in the Indo-Pacific as major powers jostle for regional influence, and as conflicts deepen from Myanmar to the Middle East.

