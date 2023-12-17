ASEAN and Japan Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Friendship

Asean and Japan celebrate the 50th anniversary of their friendship and cooperation in Tokyo through December 18. Leaders from ASEAN countries and Japan gather for a dinner at the Akasaka Guesthouse in Tokyo.





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celebrate Christmas with Your Pets: Gift Ideas and Safety TipsFor pet lovers, Christmas isn't just about decking the halls and exchanging gifts with family and friends; it's also a time to celebrate with our furry companions. Whether you have a cat, dog, or any other animal friend, this festive season offers an opportunity to make them a part of the celebrations. In this article, we'll explore five ideas for pet lovers, including thoughtful gift ideas, safety tips, and more.

Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Japan Urgently Confronts Hybrid Warfare ThreatsJapan is concerned about the increasing influence of nations that do not share universal values and the challenges in maintaining a free and open international order. The country is taking urgent measures to address hybrid warfare on multiple fronts.

Source: PhilippineStar - 🏆 7. / 71 Read more »

Japan Suspends Osprey Flights After US Military CrashJapan has suspended its own Osprey flights after a US Air Force Osprey crashed into the sea during a training mission. Tokyo has also requested the US military to halt all Osprey operations in Japan, except for search and rescue missions.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Philippines and Japan to sign multiple business agreementsThe Philippines and Japan are expected to sign more than five business agreements during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s visit to Japan, according to Trade Secretary Alfred Pascual. These agreements will further strengthen the investment ties between the two countries and demonstrate Japan's confidence in the business industry in the Philippines.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

President Marcos Calls for New Code of Conduct in South China SeaPresident Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is urging ASEAN leaders to create a new code of conduct for the South China Sea to ensure peace. He expressed disappointment with the slow progress in negotiations between ASEAN and China. Marcos is approaching countries with territorial conflicts, such as Vietnam and Malaysia, to develop a separate sea code.

Source: pnagovph - 🏆 6. / 72 Read more »

Allies Condemn China's Attack on Philippine Ships in West Philippine SeaThe United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, the European Union, and India join President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in condemning China's latest attack on Philippine ships in the West Philippine Sea. Meanwhile, members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) remain silent.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »