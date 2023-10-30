As Otis toll climbs to 48, Mexicans slam government’s rescue response

RISING DEATH TOLL. Aerial view of damage caused by Hurricane Otis in Puerto Marques, Guerrero State, Mexico, with the death toll now at 48, which caused widespread power outages while victims critizied their government’s response.ed. AFPACAPULCO, Mexico­—Acapulco was struggling Sunday (Monday in Manila) to recover from the extraordinarily powerful Hurricane Otis, which claimed 48 lives across southern Mexico and provoked widespread power outages and criticism of the government response.

They, like many in this port city and tourist haunt of 780,000, grew tired of waiting for government aid, which only began being distributed Saturday — days after Category 5 Otis roared ashore and left local landmarks built over decades look like they had been bombed out.

“There is no way for you to feed yourself, there is no way to drink water,” added a fisherman, standing next to him. Omar Flores’ small family restaurant is miraculously still standing, though it has lost its roof and the kitchen is devastated.“It’s going to be another hard blow for all the people who work on the beach,” he says. “Just thinking about how much money is needed to get back on your feet, where do we get it from?”In 1997, the region was hit by Hurricane Paulina, a Category 4 storm that killed more than 200. headtopics.com

The World Meteorological Organization has described the hurricane as “one of the most rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones on record,” exceeded in modern times only by another Pacific hurricane, Patricia, in 2015.

As aid finally began to arrive over the weekend — spurred by an air bridge established by the army and navy — initial estimates put the storm’s damage at around $15 billion.

