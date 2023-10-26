As inflation bites, are GrabFood drivers keeping up with higher prices?

MANILA, Philippines – Inflation is eroding everyone’s purchasing power, including the delivery riders who bring our food cravings right at our doorsteps.

According to a telephone survey of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) conducted in 2022, an average GrabFood driver earns P5,699 per week. This is more than the transportation industry mean, and is actually double the minimum wage across regions.

The study also found that out of the 1,200 GrabFood delivery riders surveyed across the Philippines, three-quarters of them worked at least 11 hours a day. A great majority or 95% of them said they intend to continue working as delivery riders, primarily due to the flexibility of gig work., businesses, and effectively, delivery riders, are making adjustments. In particular, Grab said it is rolling out key changes in various aspects of the business models.

In a recent news release, Grab said it has implemented a new earnings structure for delivery partners, which ensures a fairer compensation. The revamped earnings model involves moving beyond mere distance-based compensation and takes into account longer wait times at merchant outlets and long pick-up distances.is also introducing a guaranteed minimum fare scheme to provide financial stability and protect drivers from low-earning trips.

Grab has also introduced incentives, rewards, and benefits designed to complement delivery riders' direct earnings. "In the face of evolving consumer behaviors and significant macroeconomic shifts, our delivery service's remarkable resilience is a reflection of our philosophy that our success is intertwined with the success of our partners," said Ronald Roda, Grab Philippines chief operating officer.

