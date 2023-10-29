As Gaza war rages, Iran wary of direct involvement: analysts

TEHRAN, Iran -- Since the Israel-Hamas war broke out, Iran has issued near-daily warnings of a widening conflict to its arch foes Israel and the United States but appears keen to steer clear of direct confrontation, analysts say.

Tehran has also condemned as a "genocide" Israel's heavy retaliatory bombardment of the blockaded Gaza Strip, which the Hamas-run health ministry says has killed more than 8,000 people, also mostly civilians.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict, Tehran has repeatedly declared that it opposes the conflict's expansion to other parts of the Middle East, while also denying involvement in the October 7 attacks.Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday accused Iran of supporting Hamas and supplying "over 90 percent" of its military budget but also said he had no evidence it was "involved in the micro-planning" of the October 7 attack. headtopics.com

Bazoobandi said that "Iran keeps warning about the involvement of Hezbollah and other elements of the so-called 'resistance front'. Still, the Islamic republic has cautioned against a full-blown ground invasion of Gaza by Israeli forces which have so far made limited incursions.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Raisi said Iran sees it as "its duty to support the resistance groups" but insisted that they "are independent in their opinion, decision and action". "Iran may see a spillover as a threat to its influence in the region and a potential threat to its territories." headtopics.com

Washington has recently deployed two aircraft carrier groups into the eastern Mediterranean in a move it says aims to deter Iran and Hezbollah from getting involved in the Israel-Hamas war.

