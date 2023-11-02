As Gaza conflict rages, online maps from Chinese companies are missing Israel’s name

The maps also don’t include a country name marker for “Palestine,” which China recognized as a state in 1988 and is listed on its official maps alongside Israel. “China and Israel have a normal diplomatic relationship … the relevant country is clearly marked on the standard maps issued by the Chinese competent authorities,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Tuesday in response to a question during a regular press briefing.

In recent years, the world’s second largest economy has pushed international companies to apologize and retract maps that do not show the self-ruling democracy of Taiwan as part of Chinese territory. It has also received backlash from neighboring countries that have accused Beijing of using cartography to legitimize disputed claims.

China’s official maps, as seen in an online catalogue from its standard maps services system, name both Israel and Palestine﻿, which does not have full United Nations member-state status, but is recognized by more than 100 countries.

For nearly two weeks, Zhai has made stops in Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. It’s not clear if he will visit Israel during the tour.

