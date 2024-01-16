Artist's Visual Art Depicts Queen Juana's Narrative in Sinulog Event

One doesn't need to be a history buff to recognize that the Sinulog Queen competitions, eagerly awaited by Cebuanos for their magnificence and cultural importance, draw inspiration from Queen Juana in 1521.Truly, it's a visual spectacle to behold as contestants don their elaborate, opulent gowns, flowing gracefully as they execute the intricate backward-forward steps during Sinulog's prayer-ritual.

This event profoundly symbolizes the Cebuanos' dual commitment to both fashion and their devotion to the Holy Child Jesus, Sto. Niño.This is precisely what captured the interest of artist Steven Mari Luspo, prompting him to delve into the narrative of Queen Juana through his visual art.The outcome of his artistic storytelling was so captivating that it gained widespread attention on the internet and was quickly embraced by advertising agencies.."This artwork was initially created for the Sinulog event for Mactan-Cebu International Airport back in 201





