Art Roque leads Perpetual to victory against Jose Rizal University

Art Roque erupted from beyond the arc to help Perpetual take down Jose Rizal University, 72-61, in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Saturday, Nov. 4. Roque, who finished with 17 points, hit four three-pointers to lead a second half onslaught that gave the Altas a comfortable 65-43 which they managed to protect despite the last-ditch effort from the Heavy Bombers.
Christian Pagaran provided support with 15 points on a 3-of-5 shooting from deep, while team captain Jielo Razon and John Abis had eight and seven points, respectively. It was also a fitting reward for Perpetual's proud alumnus Scottie Thompson, who now serves as the team's assistant coach and was in attendance against JRU
