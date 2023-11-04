Art Roque leads Perpetual to victory against Jose Rizal University

Art Roque erupted from beyond the arc to help Perpetual take down Jose Rizal University, 72-61, in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Saturday, Nov. 4. Roque, who finished with 17 points, hit four three-pointers to lead a second half onslaught that gave the Altas a comfortable 65-43 which they managed to protect despite the last-ditch effort from the Heavy Bombers.

Christian Pagaran provided support with 15 points on a 3-of-5 shooting from deep, while team captain Jielo Razon and John Abis had eight and seven points, respectively. It was also a fitting reward for Perpetual's proud alumnus Scottie Thompson, who now serves as the team's assistant coach and was in attendance against JRU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: Globe, Nokia deploy state-of-the-art sustainable antenna in South Cotabatoundefined

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

BUSINESSMIRROR: Modern visual Artist Rommel Rico advocates for art and sustainability, urges use of reusable canvas bagsManila, Philippines - Rommel Rico, a name synonymous with artistic brilliance and unwavering philanthropic dedication, is embarking on a transformative journey that goes beyond his canvas and brushes. With a career in arts spanning a decade, Rommel Rico has seamlessly blended his artistic prowess with a profound passion for social causes.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Jose Mari Chan to hold shows to aid soldiers' familiesPhilippine Christmas icon Jose Mari Chan will headline the 'Yulestars' concert series beginning December 1 in Circuit, Makati.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

PHILSTARNEWS: Junior Altas capture PISSA crownUniversity of Perpetual Help Dalta System trounced Malayan High School, 83-73, to rule the first Philippine Inter-School Sports Association juniors basketball championship at the Lam An Sports Gym in Abad Santos, Manila last Monday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Monet painting to go on sale at Paris auction for first time in decadesThe landscape 'Les Saules, Giverny,' dating from 1886, is reappearing on the French art market, where Monet’s paintings have become increasingly rare

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Cebu water district chairman holds firm against mayor’s new appointeeLawyer Jose Daluz III, chairman of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District, says Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama’s move to appoint new MCWD board members is both unlawful and politically-motivated

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »