Arnold Schwarzenegger admits he and Sylvester Stallone ‘tried to derail each other’ in their heyday

The septuagenarian former governor of California visited the “Graham Norton Show”on Friday, where he admitted that he and Sylvester Stallone started out as major “movie rivals” before they became “fantastic friends.”

“We were movie rivals, but we took the competitiveness to the extreme,” the “Terminator” star explained on the show. “We each had to have the best body, we had to kill more people in our films, and we had to have the biggest guns,” Schwarzenegger continued.“Then, when we both invested in Planet Hollywood, we started flying around the world together to promote it and we became fantastic friends.”

Both Stallone and Schwarzenegger found fame and fortune in Hollywood in the 1970s, with Schwarzenegger bursting onto the scene in 1970 with “Hercules in New York” and Stallone hitting it big in 1976’s Oscar-winning “Rocky.” headtopics.com

In addition to their partnership for Planet Hollywood, the pair of action heroes would eventually share billing in the same movies, including 2013’s “Escape Plan” and the “Expendables” franchise. This year, both Schwarzenegger and Stallone are also the subject of Netflix documentaries, with “Arnold” having come out in June and “Sly” due to premiere next month.Liza Soberano's Hollywood debut film 'Lisa Frankenstein' trailer released

