Army reservist shoots 22 dead in Maine, massive manhunt underway

STILL AT LARGE. This handout image released on October 25 by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook shows a photo of Robert Card, the armed suspect in a shooting in Lewiston, Maine that claimed 22 lives and hurt over 50 others, the deadliest such incident in the US this year.

The Philippine Consulate General Office in New York is still establishing whether Filipinos were affected by Wednesday’s mass shootings. “We will be grateful if anyone with direct knowledge of the matter gets in touch with us the usual way. We will continue to monitor the situation,” he added.

Maine public safety official Mike Sauschuck said he was not prepared to give a death toll, calling it “a very fluid situation.”“We have literally hundreds of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case, to locate Mr. Card,” he told reporters. headtopics.com

Early on Thursday, armed police were seen guarding the Central Maine Medical Center, where some of the wounded were being treated. AFP (See full story online at manilastandard.net) “We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate. The suspect is still at large.”

