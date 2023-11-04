Army personnel assist police in maintaining law and order in troubled Pikit town

Personnel of the Army’s 90th Infantry Battalion are helping the police maintain law and order in the troubled Pikit town in Cotabato province. Montaser Talib and Ellah Pandapatan were on their way to somewhere from Barangay Tinutulan when they were ambushed by gunmen positioned along the road in a secluded area in Barangay Nunguan, killing them both instantly.

Major Arvin John Cambang, chief of the Pikit Municipal Police Station, told reporters at noontime Saturday that the men behind the attack that resulted in the instant death of the duo managed to escape before responding barangay tanods could reach the scene. The incident was preceded by the fatal ambush on Wednesday of a motorist named Ebrahim Pandila Abdullah in Barangay Ladtingan in Pikit by still unidentified men. Pandila was riding his motorcycle, en route to an interior area in Barangay Ladtingan, when he was repeatedly shot by men positioned along the route, killing him on the spot. His attackers remain at large. Pikit has been hitting the news since 2021 owing to the continuing unabated deadly gun attacks in different barangays in the municipality, now touted as the 'murder capital' of Region 1

