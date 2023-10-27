Armi Millare’s ‘Roots’ review: A finely crafted comeback

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.MANILA, Philippines – Almost always, a much-celebrated artist who decides to resurface after a considerable period of hibernation does so in a grandiose fashion, be it sonically or through gimmicks the industry’s machinery deem to think will guarantee an artist’s successful return: hotshot producers, string sections, remixes, new hair colors, outlandish costumes and the like.

With precise doses of neo-soul stylings, cool beats and almost jazz-y chord voicings – combined with Millare’s innate ability to provide creative vocal phrasing and wax pensive with her words – “Roots” seemingly is a reminder that the songwriter’s mastery over all these skills is still pretty much intact, if not, even more refined, compared to her work in UDD.

In fact, the track – clocking in at a modest three minutes – uses space to its advantage, as Millare and her co-producers Bernt Rune Stray and Jonny Sjo and Kim Ofstad (of Norwegian neo-soul outfit D’Sound…) deftly make the call to not fill those spaces with unnecessary textures or sonic layers, as tempting it might have been. It’s a good collective call that just because the canvas was blank and the proverbial reset button was hit, that they’d have to go totally crazy and stray from the path. headtopics.com

Lyrically, Millare also looks inward – and instead of seeking-out tension-laden subjects around her, channels a more pensive and thought-provoking tone: “This life is too precise it’s true, there’s nothing we can do / but we can blend reality with the imaginary / there’s magic if you think it’s real, just close your eyes and count to 333…” A sign of how – as an artist – she continues to be observant of the evolution taking place inside her psyche, instead of giving in to knee-jerk takes on...

Though this is only the first of a batch of new music coming from Millare, it’s safe to say that she definitely still has whatever ability it is to get listeners to both tune-in and join her for the ride. Truthfully, it may be a little too early to call the release “groundbreaking” or astounding in a way casual fans might have hoped it would be, but the direction she’s headed is a good one for sure. headtopics.com

