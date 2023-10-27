Armi Millare is out with solo single 'Roots'

Armi Millare, former keyboardist and lead vocalist of the local alt-pop heroes, Up Dharma Down, just dropped her new solo single,"Roots.""Roots" showcases her trademark chill rhythms, pensive lyricism, and deft melodic craftsmanship.

Explaining her long absence, she said,"I felt that things were in transition within me, not fully comprehending the magnitude or the destination." As to the message of"Roots," she said,"'Roots' felt like something I would hear from my older self, guiding me on how we arrived here... I pondered on that a lot – and it's crucial for me to be reminded that it has always been a belief in tradition and the allure of pure mystery that has guided me."

The mellow mid-tempo track has a neo-soul influence. And collaborating with co-producers Jonny Sjo and Kim Ofstad (known for their work with the Norwegian neo-soul outfit D'Sound) and producer Bernt Rune Stray (who also happens to be the live guitarist and keyboardist of D'Sound) undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping"Roots." headtopics.com

"I thoroughly enjoyed working with them – co-producing the song with Jonny, Kim, and Bernt was an experience I'm grateful for – we've built a strong working relationship over the years. I've always said that a substantial part of my musicality is influenced by what they've created – so this is simply putting it into practice, having developed this musical language together; I've learned a lot by stepping out of my comfort zone with them," Millare said.

But, more importantly, there's a comforting assurance that Millare is once again behind her trusted keyboard, taking on lead vocal duties.Her solo debut album is already in the works. Titled"South Node," it is scheduled for release early next year. headtopics.com

