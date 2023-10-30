Armed groups cause panic in Cotabato City as polling precincts open

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.Screengrab, Cotabato City Government livestream

The group, which has been monitoring the situation in the Bangsamoro region, said residents posted across social media seeking immediate help and response. The group said voters also forcibly entered the gate of Cotabato Central Pilot School despite security forces attempting to block them. The school is a cluster precinct catering to different barangays.Rosary Heights 12 is a barangay in Cotabato City, the regional center of BARMM, where three people were killed, including two candidates, and at least two others were hospitalized following a shootout on October 23.

Matabalao asked, “There is a third person who was injured, a policeman. Where and who is this policeman?” Matabalao said he was told by the city police chief that all police personnel in the city were accounted for, and no one is missing. headtopics.com

Matabalao’s revelation came after relatives of those who were killed on October 23 rejected the negative results of the paraffin tests made on all 12 suspects. Pasawiran said they suspected that the forensic test results were “manipulated” and that the suspects were receiving support from an influential person.

