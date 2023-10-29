Armed forces on red alert

AFP Public Affairs chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the red alert status will be extended if necessary.A total of 304,000 security forces from the AFP and Philippine National Police have been posted in strategic areas, including polling centers, to avert violence.AFP Spokesman Col.
Medel Aguilar expressed hope that no untoward incidents will happen.'We will do our best to make sure that elections will be secured, free and orderly,' Aguilar said.The AFP and PNP have established their monitoring centers to get updates from various areas during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.
Philippines Headlines
