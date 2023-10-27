‘Armed and dangerous’ Army reservist still at large after US mass shooting

‘SENSELESS SHOOTING.’ Hearts with messages are hung all over the downtown area in Lewiston, Maine on Friday, in the aftermath of a mass shooting of at least 18 people in what President Biden described as “yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting.” Police named the suspect as 40-year-old Robert Card -- seen in surveillance footage pointing a semi-automatic rifle as he walked into the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley.

Authorities erected roadblocks, ordered schools and businesses closed, and told residents to stay indoors. In early evening, law enforcement agents surrounded the Card family home in Bowdoin, bringing in armored vehicles, and sending up drones and a helicopter.

News outlets broadcast footage of people fleeing in terror from the bowling alley after the shooting started Wednesday evening.He thought at first it was a balloon popping. Hundreds of police in military-style camouflage gear and FBI agents flooded the search zone in what Lewiston police chief David St. Pierre called “an all-hands-on-deck approach.” headtopics.com

Biden added that the gun violence that plagues the United States “is not normal, and we cannot accept it,” urging lawmakers to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

