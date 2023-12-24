Argentina's President Announces Economic Reforms Amid Protests

President Javier Milei announced sweeping initiatives to transform Argentina’s struggling economy, including easing government regulation and allowing privatization of state-run industries as a way to boost exports and investment. The moves were announced just hours after thousands of Argentines protested against austerity and deregulation actions taken by Milei. The demonstrations went off relatively peacefully, with only a few scuffles and arrests.

Undeterred by the protest, Milei announced the measures in a televised address to the nation





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli President to Meet Elon Musk to Address Online Anti-SemitismIsraeli President Isaac Herzog will meet Elon Musk on Monday to discuss the need to combat rising anti-Semitism online. Musk, owner of X, has faced criticism for hate speech on the social media site. The meeting will also include representatives of families of hostages held by Hamas.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

UAE's COP28 President Cautiously Optimistic About Climate TalksThe UAE's Sultan Al Jaber, the president of the forthcoming UN climate conference in Dubai, is "cautiously optimistic" that the pivotal talks will be successful, he told AFP in an interview on Saturday. Jaber, CEO of Emirati oil giant ADNOC, said he would hold "everyone" accountable for keeping within reach the target set by the 2015 Paris Agreement of limiting the rise in the Earth's average temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former political prisoners urge President Marcos Jr. to pursue peace talks with CPP-NPA-NDFPA group of former political prisoners called on President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to continue peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDFP), criticizing the government's amnesty program as a "bogus peace plan". The group believes that formal peace talks between the government and the NDFP would lead to a just and lasting peace. However, these talks were halted in 2017 by President Rodrigo Duterte's order.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former and Current Insurgent Members Granted Amnesty by President Marcos Jr.Marcos grants amnesty to former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front, Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas and members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front. Read:

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

UN Climate Summit President Defends Industry Presence at NegotiationsThe president of a pivotal UN climate summit defended on Saturday the large presence of industry representatives at the negotiations, saying private sector engagement was essential to curb global heating. COP28

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Human rights advocates urge President Marcos Jr. to accept ICC jurisdiction for drug war investigationA group of human rights advocates and lawyers have urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to consider accepting the ad hoc jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the drug war investigation. They highlight recent support from the legislative and the people's enduring search for truth and justice.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »