Arellano slays NCAA giant San Beda for second win; JRU up

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Talampas unloaded 14 of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning triple, as the Chiefs completed their fightback from a double-digit deficit to improve to a 2-8 record.

The loss pushed San Beda down to a share of second with Lyceum at 7-3, leaving Mapua solo on top at 8-2. Arellano’s upset also spoiled the big games of San Beda wingman James Payosing, who dropped a career-best 20 points, and beanpole Clifford Jopia, who posted a double-double of 11 points and 18 rebounds on top of 3 blocks. headtopics.com

Sidelined most of the first round due to various health issues, the sweet-shooting team captain sizzled with a personal season-high 19 points, highlighted by six triples.The ScoresArellano 74 – Talampas 18, Yanes 11, Mallari 10, Valencia 10, Capulong 8, Ongotan 5, Villarente 4, Geronimo 4, Sunga 2, Dela Cruz 2, Rosalin 0.

