Arayat LGU recognized for anti-illegal drugs drive

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The local government unit (LGU) of Arayat in Pampanga has been recognized by the National Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) for its exemplary performance in implementing the national government’s campaign against illegal drugs.On Thursday, the Department of the Interior and Local Government in Central Luzon announced that Arayat is among the 18 LGUs in the region which effectively implemented anti-illegal drug programs, projects and activities that kept communities drug-free.

Along with Arayat, the LGUs of of Dilasag, Dipaculao and Maria Aurora in Aurora; Morong, Orion and Pilar in Bataan; Doña Remedios Trinidad in Bulacan; Gabaldon in Nueva Ecija; Capas, Pura, San Clemente, San Manuel and San Jose in Tarlac; and Candelaria, Iba, San Marcelino and San Narciso in Zambales were also cited as they achieved highest marks in all the indicators of the ADAC Performance Audit Award.

Read more:

sunstaronline »

Mall Voting for BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

‘South bus terminal must be transferred’SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Kawasan Falls to reopen todaySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Tomas on why CH wants to raise taxesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Trump is fined $10,000 over a comment he made outside court in his New York civil fraud trialSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Kotex advocates menstrual health ed through video gamesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕