Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Leads Box Office Before Christmas

'AQUAMAN and the Lost Kingdom' led a crowd of new releases at the box office on the weekend before Christmas. The DC and Warner Bros. superhero sequel starring Jason Momoa earned an estimated $28.1 million in its first three days of release in 3,706 locations in North America, studio estimates showed on Sunday. By Monday, it is projected to have about $40 million in domestic ticket sales.

Despite many new offerings — including the family-friendly animated film 'Migration,' the R-rated romantic comedy 'Anyone but You,' the wrestling tragedy 'The Iron Claw' and ghostly tearjerker 'All of Us Strangers' — this will go down as a quieter pre-holiday frame at the box office. Perhaps, audiences just had other priorities than going to the cinema.Jason Momoa in a scene from 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.' WARNER BROS. PICTURES PHOTO VIA APIt is never great for Hollywood or theaters when Christmas Eve falls on a prime weekend day, but the last time Christmas was on a Monday, in 2017, 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' dominated the four-day charts with $71.5 million from its second weeken





