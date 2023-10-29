AQ Prime's pop diva Zéla launches her debut single 'Karma'

"The song was based on my friend's experience, sinaktan kasi yung friend ko so parang naging revenge song siya for that guy na nanakit sa kanya, this song is more like the point of view of women who got cheated or hurt," Zéla said.Filipino-American singer Zéla brings her feisty and girl-boss vibe as she debuted her first single,"Karma," under AQ Prime Music.

The showbiz media witnessed Zéla performing her song live for the first time during the press launch at the Prime Hotel in Quezon City on Oct. 6. They also learned more about the artist as she talked about her experience making"Karma".

(The song was based on my friend's experience because my friend was hurt, so it became a revenge song for that guy who broke her, this song is more like a the point of women who got cheated or hurt)With the title of her song, the 20-year-old singer also shared her thoughts if she believed in the word"Karma."

"Maybe I believe in good karma kasi lahat naman ng tao can do bad things, so kahit gumawa tayo ng mali pwede tayo magbago and kung magbago man yung tao, yun na siguro yung good karma," she said. (Maybe I believe in good karma because all people can do bad things, so even if we do something wrong, we can change, and if the person changes, maybe that's good karma.) headtopics.com

Making her way on the Ppop scene, Zéla is excited to see what's in store for her in the upcoming years. Her genre is a mix of different musical styles because she likes challenging herself. Continuing her music career in her homeland, Zéla is ready to share her crafts to inspire more people through her music.

