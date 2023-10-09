Approval of Commission on Human Rights' budget delayed over abortion stance

The approval of the Commission on Human Rights' budget once again faces a delay as senators, concerned about the CHR’s past calls to examine the impact of the country’s abortion ban on marginalized women, argued that the human rights body must first issue a strong stance against abortion before budget talks can resume. During Tuesday’s plenary debates of the proposed 2024 national budget, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada made a motion to defer the budget of the CHR, which he had sponsored on the floor.

“If they continue to espouse the criminalization of abortion or if they support abortion per se, I'm sorry, I will be unable to defend this budget,” he added. Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, who accepted the motion, said that he “would not be able to approve the budget either” pending the CHR’s position on whether abortion should be decriminalized. This comes after Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano expressed concerns about past statements made by CHR Executive Director Jacqueline Ann de Guia that were in support of the decriminalization of abortion

