Applying for a job? Avoid toxic companies by looking out for these red flags

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.Whether you’re a fresh graduate or already an experienced career person, a toxic workplace is something that you’d definitely want to avoid when looking for a job.

We asked our Rappler readers for some red flags to spot during the hiring process and here’s what they have to say: Remember that your time as an employee is just as valuable as anyone from the company. And if the potential employer can’t value your time even before you’re hired, then it’s possible that they won’t respect it once you already get the job.

Moreover, this could mean that the company doesn’t prioritize the position as they’re not eager to fill it up, or they’re just too disorganized to move things forward. Remember that employees leave jobs for many reasons, and employers should respect that. There’s no need for those who left to be maligned and disrespected when they can’t even defend themselves when the employer could just focus on explaining the details of the position, instead. headtopics.com

Another sign of disrespect is when the interviewer doesn’t engage with you during the process. As this could mean that they’re really not interested in you or they already have someone else in mind for the process. “Talking to a recruiter/human resource person does not feel human at all,” one Rappler reader shared. Again, interviews should be a two-way street. As an applicant, you should also be allowed to ask your own set of questions to gauge whether it’s something you’d like to pursue.

This also particularly applies to being clear about the job description. A Rappler reader noted that if “pertinent details of the job post are missing” or it’s a “sketchy” social media post, then be wary in pushing through with the application process. headtopics.com

