AppleOne signs deal to bring JW Marriott Residences to Panglao

From left: Marriott International senior director for mixed-use development in Asia Pacific (excluding China) Penny Trinh, Marriott International VP for hotel development in Asia Pacific Steve Baek, AppleOne president and CEO Ray Manigsaca and AppleOne co-founder and chairman Venus ManigsacaAppleOne Group signed an agreement with Marriott International, the global leader in the hospitality industry, to bring JW Marriott Residences to Panglao Island, Bohol on Oct. 20, 2023.

This represents AppleOne’s commitment to deliver exceptional and world-class properties for discerning buyers and luxury aficionados in the Philippines, as well as solidify the strong relationship between AppleOne and Marriott.

This follows both parties’ signing the management agreement in June 2023 for JW Marriott Panglao Island Resort & Spa, which will be co-located to The Residences and is slated to be the first luxury hotel in Panglao Island, Bohol. headtopics.com

The JW Marriott Residences Panglao Island is set to be a haven for luxury homebuyers who seek an ultra-premium lifestyle paired with exceptional service and well-being experiences. The property will be situated on an idyllic beachfront 7-hectare site in Bohol offering views of Maribojoc Bay and surrounded by lush parkland.

The development designed by the award-winning Architect Blink Design Group is anticipated to feature about 70 residences, ranging from 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and villas to cater to a wide range of lifestyles, complete with private amenities including a pool and lounge. The JW Marriott Panglao Island Resort & Spa will be co-located to The Residences and is slated to feature 80 luxury rooms. headtopics.com

AppleOne Group is known for their innovative real estate developments, including The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort. AppleOne CEO Ray Manigsaca said: “AppleOne Group is honored to announce our strategic agreements with Marriott International to introduce the JW Marriott Residences brand to the Philippines. The development is poised to offer a unique lifestyle that combines modern luxury and the sophisticated spirit of the JW Marriott brand.

