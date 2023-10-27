AP.Bren punches first M5 Worlds ticket with sweep of Blacklist

The IESF World Champions dominated from start to finish in the first two games before shrugging off a tough stand from the Codebreakers in the series-clinching Game 3 to reach the MPL PH finals for the first time since Season 6.

The win also marked the return of captain Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel, David “Flaptzy” Canon and coach Francis “Duckeyy” Glindro to the world stage after three years or since Bren Esports won the M2 Worlds.

Rowgien “Owgwen” Unigo was simply all over the place for AP.Bren as his timely engagements that enabled his damage dealers in Kyle “Kyletzy” Sayson and Marco “Super Marco” Requitano to quickly reach their power spikes and prevail in crucial team fights. headtopics.com

Owgwen set the tempo in the series opener with the Mathilda pick and finished with 2-0-7 KDA. Kyletzy on the Martis also outplayed Stephen “Sensui” Castillo who was left with a Barats pick after being targeted by AP.Bren bans in their jungle battle.related stories

