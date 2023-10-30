Anti-graft office clears Frascos over turnover of ambulances to Danao

THE Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed the complaints filed against Deputy Speaker Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco and his wife, former Liloan mayor and now Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, over the delivery of ambulances for the Covid-19 emergency response in Danao City, northern Cebu. The anti-graft office also cleared now Cebu Fifth District Provincial Board Member Michael Joseph Villamor.

On the allegation of complainants for violations of Section 3(a) of Republic Act (RA) 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, claiming that the respondents induced, influenced or forced barangay employees to commit illegal acts of using unlicensed or unpermitted ambulances, the ombudsman said that this claim “deserves scant consideration.

