Anthony Rosaldo to Star in Manila Revival of 'Rent'

After playing Young Hector in the musical 'Ang Huling El Bimbo,' Anthony Rosaldo will star in the revival of Broadway hit 'Rent' in Manila. He will play the character of Roger Davis, a struggling musician and recovering drug addict living with HIV/AIDS. Anthony shared that he did extensive research to fully understand the character and the time period in which the story is set. Being a theater actor requires dedication and commitment, and Anthony is fully committed to putting on a great show.

He has even sacrificed other sources of income and TV appearances to focus on rehearsals and the opening of the show

