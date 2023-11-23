Annual Year-End Sale to Feature Works by Renowned Artists

Returns this December with its annual year-end sale featuring antique collectibles, fine jewelry, and timepieces that fulfill collectors' wish lists. Works and important art pieces by renowned artists Benedicto Cabrera—widely known as BenCab—Mark Justiniani, and Vicent Manansala will be featured in the year-end auction dubbed. The auction will happen both in-person and online on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.

Some of its highlights include Manansala’s sketchbook and drawings, which are being sold by Holy Angel University through their initiative, Vincente Manansala Endowment Fund, a program that benefits Kapampangan visual art students. National Artist Vicente Manansala’s sketchbook and drawings (estimate P950,000-P1,000,000), part of a lot that is beingThe untitled painting of Juan M. Arellano, a prominent visual artist and architect of Manila’s Metropolitan Theater, will also be included in the auction. Related ArticleAlso in the spotlight is the collectible armchair prototype by Kenneth Cobonpue, the only Asian to receive the Pratt Legend 2023 awar





