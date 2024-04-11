Please be notified that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Semirara Mining and Power Corporation (the “Corporation”) will be held on May 6, 2024. The meeting will include the presentation and approval of audited financial statements for 2023, as well as the ratification of the acts of the Board of Directors and Management from the date of the last annual stockholders’ meeting up to the date of this meeting, which will take place from April 19 to April 27, 2024.

Only stockholders of record as of March 12, 2024 will be entitled to vote at the meeting. Stockholders can vote or appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy. The voting portal will be accessible from April 19, 2024 until 12:00 noon on May 6, 2024. A broker's certification and a valid government-issued ID or passport of the representative must be submitted no later than April 27, 2024. Some questions may be addressed during the meeting, while others will be replied to via email. Duly accomplished proxy forms must be submitted by April 25, 2024 to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at 2 Corporate Secretary. If the date of the annual stockholders’ meeting (ASM) is declared a legal holiday, the ASM will be held on the next succeeding business day at 10:00 a.m. in accordance with Section 1, Article I of SMPC’s By-Laws, as amended

