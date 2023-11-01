Annabelle Rama celebrates birthday with family at Opulence Ball

The host-entrepreneur shared his prior fascination with mythological figures, like Zeus and Athena, which led to him dressing up as if imagining he was one of the gods. "In 2020, I had a 40-page deck all ready to be sent out to partners, but because of COVID, we weren't able to fully realize it," Mond said. "This year we were able to look back at what we were planning and go full force."

About an hour later, his mother, Annabelle and her husband Eddie Gutierrez, arrived on the black carpet, showing their support for him. Eddie and Annabelle's only daughter, Ruffa, also walked the black carpet wearing a golden outfit inspired by the Egyptian queen Cleopatra, designed by Job Dacon.

Michelle Dee is the Philippine bet for the 72nd edition of Miss Universe in El Salvador. She is competing with 89 equally... The SKIMS fashion brand of television personality Kim Kardashian is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and...

The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Why Annabelle Rama got emotional at son Richard Gutierrez’s contract renewal with ABS-CBNRichard Gutierrez has expressed his readiness for the “next chapter” at ABS-CBN following his recent contract renewal.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: IN PHOTOS: Black carpet looks at the Opulence Halloween Ball 2023Which celebrity do you think donned the best take on the theme for this year's Opulence Halloween Ball?

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Andrea Brillantes turn heads at Opulence BallThe stars went all out Tuesday night, dressed as gods and goddesses at the Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: In photos: Celebrities as gods, goddesses at Opulence Halloween BallRaymond Gutierrez's Opulence Halloween Ball returned with a bang as celebrities graced the event held in Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig last night.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: 'Akala niyo iba name noh': Andrea Brillantes teases with snake at Opulence Ball 2023Actress Andrea Brillantes had a standout look at the 2023 Opulence Ball as her outfit included a live snake draped around her body.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: 'Drag Race Philippines' queens give mythology new meaning at Opulence BallDrag queens who competed on the reality competition show 'Drag Race Philippines' had distinct interpretations about the 2023 Opulence Halloween Ball's theme of mythology and folklore.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕