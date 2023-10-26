| Anna of the North leaves Manila fans wanting for more

sang Norwegian singer-songwriter Anna Lotterund, known professionally as Anna of the North, to the crowd that packed House Manila in Newport City last September 29, 2023.

Wearing an oversized sweater, a school girl skirt and high socks she said to the audience: “I will take off my clothes – in a non-sexy way”. She wiggled her way out of her sweater, to come out in a black top with a beautiful necklace.

She embraced her quirkiness, making her stand out from other female artists singing about love and relationships. This was a reminder of one of the perks of small intimate bar/club gigs versus stadium/arena concerts, getting to actually touch your favorite artists. Just be mindful of your surroundings, lest you fall and get trampled over. headtopics.com

I can’t remember the last foreign artist who got this close and personal to their fans. Anna was so personal, that she even gave a shout out to one of her fans, Tommy, who was in the crowd. Tommy and Anna have been messaging each other since 2014, and this is the first time that they met, at this show in 2023.

