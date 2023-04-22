Anjo Yllana admits not being on speaking terms with brother Jomari Yllana

Anjo Yllana revealed that he’s still not on speaking terms with his brother Jomari Yllana, although he clarified that he’s happy for the latter’s marriage to Abby Viduya in Las Vegas. During an interview with ex sister-in-law Aiko Melendez on YouTube last Wednesday, Nov. 22, Anjo admitted that he’s not on good terms with Jomari while pointing out that the reason behind their apparent squabble should be kept between them. Melendez is the ex-wife of Jomari with whom he has a son, Andre.
The couple tied the knot twice, first at a civil ceremony in Bulacan in 1998, then a church wedding at the Archbishop's Palace in Mandaluyong. Their union, however, ended in annulment four years later, which became final in 2020. “Hindi kayo nag-uusap? Huwag kang mag-alala, hindi rin kami nag-uusap. Kayo hindi kayo nag-uusap, kami hindi kami nag-uusa
