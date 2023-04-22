Anjo Yllana admits not being on speaking terms with brother Jomari Yllana

Anjo Yllana revealed that he’s still not on speaking terms with his brother Jomari Yllana, although he clarified that he’s happy for the latter’s marriage to Abby Viduya in Las Vegas. During an interview with ex sister-in-law Aiko Melendez on YouTube last Wednesday, Nov. 22, Anjo admitted that he’s not on good terms with Jomari while pointing out that the reason behind their apparent squabble should be kept between them. Melendez is the ex-wife of Jomari with whom he has a son, Andre.

The couple tied the knot twice, first at a civil ceremony in Bulacan in 1998, then a church wedding at the Archbishop's Palace in Mandaluyong. Their union, however, ended in annulment four years later, which became final in 2020. “Hindi kayo nag-uusap? Huwag kang mag-alala, hindi rin kami nag-uusap. Kayo hindi kayo nag-uusap, kami hindi kami nag-uusa





inquirerdotnet » / 🏆 3. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TiktoClock: Jomari Yllana at Andre Yllana, mahina pala sa kainan?!Ibinahagi ni Jomari Yllana kung bakit sila natalo ng kanyang anak na si Andre Yllana sa “Subsubuan” ng TiktoClock. Panoorin DITO:

Source: gmanetwork - 🏆 12. / 63 Read more »

Jomari Yllana and Abby Viduya share plans to hold two weddingsIn an interview on 'Fast Talk With Boy Abunda' on Friday, Jomari said they plan to hold a civil wedding at the end of this year, and a church wedding next year.

Source: gmanetwork - 🏆 12. / 63 Read more »

Abby Viduya and Jomari Yllana to tie knot in civil wedding in Las VegasShowbiz couple Abby Viduya and Jomari Yllana are set to tie the know in civil rites in Las Vegas, with only a few members of their family in attendance. The former actress made the announcement

Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86 Read more »

Jomari Yllana, Abby Viduya get married in Las VegasAfter four years of being together, actor-politician Jomari Yllana and former sexy actress Abby Viduya have finally tied the knot.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Jomari Yllana, Abby Viduya exchange vows in Las VegasCelebrity couple Jomari Yllana and Abby Viduya tied the knot in Las Vegas yesterday.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

LOOK: Jomari Yllana, Abby Viduya tie knot in Las VegasThe newlyweds first met over 30 years ago on the set of the 1992 film 'Gwapings: The First Adventure'

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »