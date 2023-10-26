Anglican bishops challenge terrorist designation of Cordillera activist

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHALLENGES. Anglican Bishop Rex Reyes (left) and development worker Sarah Abellon Alikes (right) attend the Indigenous Peoples Month celebration to share the human rights challenges faced by indigenous peoples.

BAGUIO, Philippine – Leaders of the Episcopal Church of the Philippines (ECP), also known as the Anglican Church, have strongly opposed the terrorist designation of one of their members in the Cordillera region. headtopics.com

ECP Prime Bishop Brent Alawas and five diocesan bishops released a joint statement on Wednesday, October 25, in support of indigenous peoples’ rights activist and development worker Sarah Abellon Alikes.

Bishop Rex Reyes of the Episcopal Diocese of Central Luzon presented their statement to Alikes during the Indigenous Peoples’ Month celebration at Easter College in Baguio City on Thursday, October 26.of Alikes, along with Cordillera Peoples Alliance leaders Windel Bolinget, Stephen Tauli, and Jennifer Awingan. This decision came months after anThe bishops pointed out Alikes’ “active participation and leadership” in their local church in Barangay Nayon, Lamut, Ifugao, where she resides. headtopics.com

They attested to her current roles as an officer of the Wilderness Church Parish Council, a commissioned lay minister, and a member of the Standing Committee of the Diocese of Santiago, which has jurisdiction over Ifugao.

Alikes, who shared her predicament during the event, welcomed the initiative taken by the ECP leadership.