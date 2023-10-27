Angels target share of lead vs. Chameleons in Ilocos Sur

Petro Gazz motors up north in pursuit of a third straight win and a share of the lead with Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference elims as the Angels slug it out with the Nxled Chameleons in the third stop of the PVL on Tour in Candon, Ilocos Sur.

While ranged against another league newcomer, the Angels expect to encounter stiffer challenge from the likes of Lycha Ebon, Jho Maraguinot, Krich Macaslang, Camille Victoria, May Luna, Chiara Mae Permentilla, Judith Abil, Janine Navarro and playmaker Kamille Cal.

But expect Petro Gazz coach Timmy Sto. Tomas to motivate his stellar crew to work more efficiently since another victory will more than prepare them for the tougher grind ahead. Meanwhile, the Cargo Movers, back in the hunt after getting stunned by the surging Akari Chargers in 5, go for their second straight win against the Defenders in the 4 p.m. match of a twinbill that also marks the league's return to Ilocos.

Two weeks into the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision marked by matches in Batangas City and Antipolo, Creamline paces the record 12-team field with three victories with Akari in second (3-1), followed by Petro Gazz (2-0), PLDT, Chery Tiggo and Choco Mucho, which tote identical 2-1 slates, and F2 Logistics and Nxled, which both split their first two games.

