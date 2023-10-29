Angels survive Chameleons, tie Cool Smashers on top

Petro Gazz endured a game-long test of skills and poise then loaded up late in the third to scuttle Nxled, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22, and stretch its win run to three in the PVL on Tour at the Candon City Arena in Ilocos Sur last night.

Petro Gazz thus notched its third straight win via sweep following romps over Galeries Tower and Gelfor as it matched arch rival Creamline’s strong start in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference elims.

But Petro Gazz scored on a lucky break in the ensuing play as they caught the Chameleons’ defense napping as the former notched a key point despite a flawed reception that dropped onto the latter’s frontcourt. headtopics.com

Pontillas earlier knocked in a hit then delivered her own down-the-line assault to put the Angels at match point. The Chameleons hastened their downfall as setter Kamille Cal fouled up on the service line.“We expected Nxled to put up a good fight. They have a good system and good coach,” said Petro Gazz assistant mentor Stephen Patrona, who took over from head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas. “But we did come into this match well-prepared and the team’s experience showed in the end.

Pontillas topscored for Petro Gazz with 15 points while Grethcel Soltones and Jonah Sabete drilled in 11 and 10 points, respectively. Remy Palma added nine points while Ranya Musa and Cheng chipped in six and five points, respectively. headtopics.com

