Angels seek third straight win

Game time is at 6 p.m. at the Candon City Arena with the Angels also seeking to protect their unblemished record when they gun for their third straight win in as many matches.
Galeries Tower, for its part, tries to end its misfortune when it collides with the dangerous F2 Logistics in the 4 p.m. opener. The Highrisers currently dwell near the cellar with a 0-2 record, while the Cargo Movers tote a 1-1 record following their 25-20, 25-14, 25-16 victory over the Nxled Chameleons last Tuesday, Oct. 24.
Focus, however, is on Petro Gazz, which has yet to drop a set after sweeping Galeries Tower, 25-11, 25-24, 25-22, and Gerflor, 25-11, 25-4, 25-23. Headed by Aiza Pontillas, Grethcel Soltones, Nicole Tiamzon and Ranya Musa, the Angels hope to carry that momentum against the neophyte Chameleons, who are looking at untangling themselves from a 1-1 record they share with the Cargo Movers. headtopics.com
Nxled, however, has Lycha Ebon to spearhead the crew, but the high-flying spiker needed more reinforcements from Jho Maraguinot, Krich Macaslang and Camille Victora to get back into the winning column.
In the other match, F2 Logistics is banking on its strong offense anchored on Ivy Lacsina, Jolina Dela Cruz and Majoy Baron in sustaining their run. Galeries Tower, which is coming off a weeklong respite, aims to get into the game rejuvenated after bowing to Chery Tiggo, 25-14, 25-15, 25-21, the last time. headtopics.com
