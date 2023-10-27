Angeles residents turn over rescued pangolin to DENR

ANGELES CITY -- Residents of Barangay Cuayan here rushed to save an endangered pangolin which was eventually turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. The DENR said the city government, together with the barangay council of Cuayan, turned over a rescued Philippine pangolin (scientific Manis Culionensis) to the DENR for the needed intervention and return to its natural environment.

'Wildlife officers from the Conservation and Development Division of the DENR here took in the pangolin, which would be transferred to the nearest wildlife rescue center for rehabilitation before being released to its natural habitat. Philippine pangolins are endemic to four islands in the Philippines, most notably in Palawan.

Philippines Headlines

