Angat Hydro-Electric Powerplant to shut down for 61 days

The 61-day shutdown is needed to prolong the plant's lifespan to ensure a stable water supply for domestic consumption and irrigation, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), Maynilad, and Manila Water said in a statement.

Given that the dam is at 209.48 meters, which is near its normal high-Water Level (NHWL) of 210-meters, the MWSS said water supply should be stable in Metro Manila, and Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal provinces throughout the shutdown period.

The MWSS, Maynilad and Manila Water said they came up with guidelines on the operation of the Angat Dam spillway and low-level outlet. They said the National Water Resources Board (NWRB), National Power Corporation (NPC), and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) all concurred with the guidelines.

