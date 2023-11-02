Andrea Brillantes, Rhian Ramos wow for Halloween fits at Shake, Rattle and Ball 2023

Event host and organizer Tim Yap, meanwhile, paid homage to the late Lilia Cuntapay, the actress who was known to play roles inspired by Filipino folklore such as the aswang and white lady. The Shake, Rattle and Ball is one of the many Halloween balls that were attended by notable celebrities in their best garb.

Yap said that his annual ball will be called Shake, Rattle and Ball beginning this year. It was held last October 30 at the National Museum of Anthropology. At 55th year, Uratex brings honor to Philippines with new Guinness World RecordExperience style with substance with new OPPO Find N3 Flip, now in Philippines!Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee departed from Manila on St. Hallow's eve, en route to El Salvador, venue...

Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Andrea Brillantes turn heads at Opulence Ball. The stars went all out Tuesday night, dressed as gods and goddesses at the Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

'Akala niyo iba name noh': Andrea Brillantes teases with snake at Opulence Ball 2023. Actress Andrea Brillantes had a standout look at the 2023 Opulence Ball as her outfit included a live snake draped around her body.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

Andrea Brillantes explains why she's not afraid of snakes. Andrea Brillantes was a scene-stealer at the Opulence Halloween Ball on Tuesday, arriving as the mythological she-demon Lilith with a real snake around on her neck.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

Why Andrea Brillantes doesn't go to the cemetery on Nov. 1. Andrea Brillantes said all she wants to do is have a good rest and spend time with her family this holiday break, especially since her mom and sister just got back to the country.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

TINGNAN: Mga nakakaaliw, nakakakilabot na costumes sa 'Shake, Rattle and Ball'. Pabonggahan sina Andrea Brillantes, DonBelle, at iba pang bisita sa 'Shake, Rattle and Ball' sa National Museum of Anthropology.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

Nobel laureates call for protection of children in Gaza and Israel. Nobel peace laureates Maria Ressa, Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov and former Timor-Leste president Jose Ramos-Horta, are among the signatories to the joint statement

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕