Ancajas trains on despite postponement of title bout

ABSCBNNews1 min.

It's business as usual for the camp of former world champion Jerwin Ancajas.

Joven Jimenez, Ancajas coach and boxing manager, admitted that news of Inoue's injury caught them by surprise."Medyo nagulat kami," said Jimenez. "Pero okay lang kami sa ganyan dahil mangyayari talaga 'yan."

Jimenez said they experienced the same thing when they challenged McJoe Arroyo for the IBF junior bantamweight championship. The bout was postponed several times until it pushed through in 2016.He added they took it slow in Ancajas' weight cut since the promoters are still waiting for Inoue to recover from the rib injury he sustained in training. "Bantay lang kami sa condition ni Jerwin. Malamang matuloy iyon sa Janaury," he said.

